Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $59,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

