Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,241.0 days.
Saab AB (publ) stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92. Saab AB has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $63.40.
