Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,095 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $149.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $117.10 and a 12 month high of $165.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.88. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

