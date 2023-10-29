Emfo LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Emfo LLC cut its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,055,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 342,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

HACK stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

