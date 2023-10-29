Emfo LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Emfo LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

