Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 22,738 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,712,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $141.31 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $138.77 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

