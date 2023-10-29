Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 9,508 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $51,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Shares of HON opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average of $193.75. The company has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.05%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

