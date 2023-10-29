SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.5 days.
SBRKF stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.
