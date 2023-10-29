Triumph Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Snowflake by 96.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.18.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $143.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.17. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,257 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

