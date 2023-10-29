Paralel Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Cencora by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Cencora by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cencora by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $187.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.10 and a 1-year high of $194.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.24.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

