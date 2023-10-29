Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

JQUA stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

