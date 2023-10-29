PFG Investments LLC Acquires 5,244 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after buying an additional 7,477,096 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,542,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after buying an additional 1,022,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

