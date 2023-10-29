PFG Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,340,000 after buying an additional 379,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after buying an additional 282,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after buying an additional 566,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.