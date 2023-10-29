PFG Investments LLC Sells 213 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 1.1% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $816,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5,444.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $410,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 128.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

