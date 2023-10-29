Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,054 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $61,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

MANH opened at $188.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.00. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $211.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

