Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

