Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,520,499 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,520,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,080,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Host Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 95.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,077,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HST opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

