Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 288,047 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $83,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.09 and a one year high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

