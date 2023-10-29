SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 291 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average is $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.