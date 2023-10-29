Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 156,993 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Broadcom worth $668,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $838.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.36 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $856.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $808.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

