SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETN opened at $195.31 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average of $198.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

