SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 3,470 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.