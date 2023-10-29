Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 687 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $125,169,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Incyte by 31,943.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,472,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,803 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Incyte by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Incyte by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $52.54 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

