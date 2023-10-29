Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average is $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

