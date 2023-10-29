Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Lowers Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 354.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Free Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

