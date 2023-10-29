Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $788,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

