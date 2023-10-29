Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 4,649 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

