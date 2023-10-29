Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Cuts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 2.3 %

MKC stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

