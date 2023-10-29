Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 1,574 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $95.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

