Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $760,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $443.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.81 and its 200-day moving average is $449.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

