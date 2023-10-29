Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,274 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $187.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.04 and a 200-day moving average of $239.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $183.24 and a 52-week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

