Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,078,000 after buying an additional 126,049,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,346,000 after purchasing an additional 685,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after purchasing an additional 144,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

