Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $682,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

