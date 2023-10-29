Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $538,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 16.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 120.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 828,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,521,000 after buying an additional 452,225 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 83.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 3.6 %

MTB opened at $108.94 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

