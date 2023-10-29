Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Decreases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,751,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,284,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,724,000 after buying an additional 1,197,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

