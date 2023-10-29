Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.85. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

