Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21,531.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $215,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

