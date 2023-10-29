Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 30,477 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after buying an additional 1,753,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after buying an additional 94,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

NYSE VICI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

