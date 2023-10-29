Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,258 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $117.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.02.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

