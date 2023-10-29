Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Cut by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE MS opened at $70.40 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $70.19 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

