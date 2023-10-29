Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Ames National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $145.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.54. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ames National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on ATLO

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 1,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

(Get Free Report)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.