Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Short Interest Down 15.3% in October

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 10,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

