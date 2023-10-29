Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

