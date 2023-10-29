Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,449 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IYW opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.56. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.