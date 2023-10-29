Atomi Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237,611 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $880,055,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $742,922,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 670.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145,528 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

