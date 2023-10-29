Atomi Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237,611 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $880,055,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $742,922,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 670.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145,528 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Activision Blizzard
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.