Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $509,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 390.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of TRV opened at $160.68 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average of $170.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

