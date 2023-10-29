Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOK. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.24 to $6.85 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.59.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

