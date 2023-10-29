Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,799 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.39 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

