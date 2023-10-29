Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $709,000 Position in Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Avantax during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Avantax during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantax during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Avantax during the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Avantax during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,666,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTA stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Avantax, Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $30.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $947.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Avantax had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Avantax, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Avantax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

