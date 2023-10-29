Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Stock Holdings Cut by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

TCI opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 53.31% and a net margin of 980.11%.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.